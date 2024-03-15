SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,090,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 311,990 shares.The stock last traded at $20.71 and had previously closed at $20.75.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 149,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

