SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $7.87. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 13,498,194 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,842. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

