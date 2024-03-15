Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Sonendo Stock Performance

Sonendo stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Sonendo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 957,996 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sonendo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 4,672,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonendo by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 592,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sonendo by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 627,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 259,082 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

