SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 4.8%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $68.68. Approximately 775,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,655,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.25.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

