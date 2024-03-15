So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ SY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.01. 48,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in So-Young International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,313 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in So-Young International by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in So-Young International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

