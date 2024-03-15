Smog (SMOG) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Smog (SMOG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Smog token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smog has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smog has a total market capitalization of $180.60 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Smog

Smog launched on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.23732409 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,160,374.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

