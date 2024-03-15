Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Smith Micro Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.87.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software Company Profile
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.
