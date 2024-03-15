Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

