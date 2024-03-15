Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.55

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.55 and last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 78870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

Several analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,859,000 after buying an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 600,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 14.9% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

