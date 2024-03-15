SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $1,763,500.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00.

NYSE:SITE traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $169.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,732. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $183.93.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

