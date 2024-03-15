Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $71.81 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

