Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIMO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $71.81 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.