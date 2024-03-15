Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.51. 40,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 270,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $680.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

