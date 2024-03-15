Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $25.90

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.90, but opened at $24.60. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 168,588 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 161,315 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 121,955 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.