Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

SIG opened at $98.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,841,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $1,031,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,841,735.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,004 shares of company stock worth $9,014,794. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $2,671,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $2,650,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

