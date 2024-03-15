Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.61. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,122,800 shares traded.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

