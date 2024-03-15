SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. 223,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 449,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $659.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,015.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $468,015.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,136 shares of company stock worth $375,040. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

