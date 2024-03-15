Short Interest in VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Declines By 54.2%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

Shares of VPRB remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 153,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,339. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. VPR Brands has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.25.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

