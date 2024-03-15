Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Grows By 29.1%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vitalhub Trading Up 3.0 %

VHIBF traded up C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$4.90. 3,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.93. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$1.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.04.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.