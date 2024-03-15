Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Grows By 29.1%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Vitalhub Trading Up 3.0 %
VHIBF traded up C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$4.90. 3,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.93. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$1.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.04.
Vitalhub Company Profile
