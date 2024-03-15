Short Interest in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Increases By 18.8%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Vericel Price Performance

VCEL traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 214,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,350. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. Vericel has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Vericel

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other Vericel news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 83.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vericel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vericel by 600.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.