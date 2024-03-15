Short Interest in University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Rises By 100.0%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
University Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of UNIB stock remained flat at $13.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. University Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $16.70.
University Bancorp Company Profile
