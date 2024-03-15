Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Declines By 37.7%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 14th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.2 days.
Toromont Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $95.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $95.46.
About Toromont Industries
