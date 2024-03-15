Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Declines By 37.7%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 14th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.2 days.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $95.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $95.46.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

