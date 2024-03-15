Short Interest in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Drops By 21.8%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 14th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Honest Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HNST traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 264,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. Honest has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Get Honest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honest news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,820.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $68,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 534,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,820.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $371,048. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honest

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Honest by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Honest during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.