Short Interest in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Decreases By 15.7%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 14th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,339 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $20,094,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,024 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 211,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,972. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Telefônica Brasil

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.