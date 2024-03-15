Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Increases By 88.7%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TDK Price Performance

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $49.80. 9,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. TDK has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that TDK will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

