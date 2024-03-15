Short Interest in SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Drops By 39.3%

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,469,000 after acquiring an additional 337,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

