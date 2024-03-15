Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Rises By 37.0%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 8,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.