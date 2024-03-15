Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Declines By 55.0%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPDBW opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDBW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 51.9% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 511,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,526,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 257,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $138,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

