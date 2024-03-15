Short Interest in Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Drops By 50.0%

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $924,400.00, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of -1.46.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.0089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

