Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Decreases By 16.6%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 14th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Olin by 76.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. 348,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,255. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $59.95.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

