Short Interest in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Drops By 16.1%

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 14th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.55. 562,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

