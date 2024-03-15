Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Declines By 39.7%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 14th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

NPSCY opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

