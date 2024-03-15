Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Decreases By 64.4%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the February 14th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LM Funding America Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of LM Funding America stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. LM Funding America has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

