Short Interest in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Increases By 28.4%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 14th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Limbach by 691.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Limbach by 126.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
