Short Interest in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Decreases By 21.7%

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $163.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LWAY. StockNews.com raised Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,413,328 shares in the company, valued at $19,136,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,413,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,136,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,216 shares of company stock worth $818,566. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 322,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

