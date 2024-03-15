Short Interest in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Decreases By 63.0%

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the February 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,996,000. American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,605,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,149,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,600,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

