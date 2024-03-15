Short Interest in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Increases By 116.7%

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IVEG opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF ( NASDAQ:IVEG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 14.45% of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

