Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 40.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMR remained flat at $23.74 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

