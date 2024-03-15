Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 40.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSMR remained flat at $23.74 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $24.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
