Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Increases By 132.0%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the February 14th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.
iA Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $69.36.
About iA Financial
