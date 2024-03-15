Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Increases By 132.0%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the February 14th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

