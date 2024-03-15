Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Rises By 126.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,645,584.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

