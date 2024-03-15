Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Increases By 22.0%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,000.0 days.

Flughafen Zürich Trading Up 2.6 %

UZAPF traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.94. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $195.50 and a one year high of $229.77.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

