Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Decreases By 30.8%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $60.00.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
