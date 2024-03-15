Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Decreases By 30.8%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $60.00.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

