Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW) Expands By 166.7%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FATBW stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.