Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Expands By 123.7%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the February 14th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

OTCMKTS FOLGF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.16.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.