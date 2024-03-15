Short Interest in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Rises By 135.9%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 840,400 shares, an increase of 135.9% from the February 14th total of 356,200 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DNTH. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.67. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

