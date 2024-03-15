Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Declines By 32.6%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 494,300 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 14th total of 733,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardio Diagnostics by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 168,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CDIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. 199,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,117. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

