Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Decreases By 20.9%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Captivision Trading Up 25.9 %

Shares of CAPTW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. Captivision has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22.

