Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Declines By 30.4%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 14th total of 281,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CADL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 23,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

