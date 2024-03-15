Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Drops By 57.4%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the February 14th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BT Brands Trading Down 7.4 %

BT Brands stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.51. BT Brands has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BT Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 194.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.19% of BT Brands worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

