Short Interest in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC) Increases By 133.3%

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.31.
Insider Transactions at Broad Capital Acquisition
In related news, major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 8,750 shares of Broad Capital Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 571,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broad Capital Acquisition
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Jack In the Box and the Case For a 30% Rally
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Adobe Stock Reaches Turning Point as Market Outlook is Reset
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.