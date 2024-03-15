Short Interest in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC) Increases By 133.3%

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Insider Transactions at Broad Capital Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 8,750 shares of Broad Capital Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 571,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

