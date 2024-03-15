Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Decreases By 47.4%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

